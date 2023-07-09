Two members of banned TSPC held in J'khand

Two members of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who had allegedly fled during an encounter in Jharkhand's Chatra district, were arrested from Palamu on Sunday, police said.

Basant Singh (24) and Mithilesh Bhuiyan (26) were apprehended from Nagar village under the Manatu Police Station limits, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer Alok Kumar Tuti said. He also said Rs 6,700 in cash, organisation pamphlets, donation slips and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Overall three rebels, who had escaped during the encounter between the police and a TSPC squad in a forest in Chatra district on Friday, have been arrested. A self-styled commander of the proscribed outfit, Santhosh Bhuiyan (31), was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)