Left Menu

Two members of banned TSPC held in J'khand

Two members of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, who had allegedly fled during an encounter in Jharkhands Chatra district, were arrested from Palamu on Sunday, police said.Basant Singh 24 and Mithilesh Bhuiyan 26 were apprehended from Nagar village under the Manatu Police Station limits, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer Alok Kumar Tuti said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:31 IST
Two members of banned TSPC held in J'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who had allegedly fled during an encounter in Jharkhand's Chatra district, were arrested from Palamu on Sunday, police said.

Basant Singh (24) and Mithilesh Bhuiyan (26) were apprehended from Nagar village under the Manatu Police Station limits, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer Alok Kumar Tuti said. He also said Rs 6,700 in cash, organisation pamphlets, donation slips and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Overall three rebels, who had escaped during the encounter between the police and a TSPC squad in a forest in Chatra district on Friday, have been arrested. A self-styled commander of the proscribed outfit, Santhosh Bhuiyan (31), was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023