Elderly couple beaten to death by 73-year-old in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death by his 73-year-old brother in the wee hours of Sunday at a village here over a property dispute, police said.

Mohan Lal Vishkarma entered the couple's room while they were asleep in their house at Chirkhiri village in the Mangalpur area of Kanpur Dehat and hacked them to death with a wooden stick.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prakash Vishkarma (70) and his wife Malti (68).

The accused was arrested when he was on his way to court to surrender, said Kanpur Dehat Additional SP Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

During interrogation, Mohan Lal confessed his crime and said he killed his brother and sister-in-law under the influence of alcohol over an old property dispute, Pandey said.

