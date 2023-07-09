Student drown in pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar

A 17-year-old student drowned after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Sikar city, police said on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh was returning from his coaching on Saturday evening when he fell into the pit and drowned, Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said.

The pit was dug on Nawalgarh road for sewerage work, which got filled with rainwater.

After the incident, an engineer of Sikar municipal corporation was suspended for negligence in duty following which the family members of the deceased accepted the dead body on Sunday. A team of civil defence brought the body out of the pit and shifted it to the mortuary of the district hospital. Meanwhile, locals assembled outside the hospital and demanded action against the guilty officials of Sikar municipal corporation and contractor.

A resident of Jhunjhunu, Yuvraj was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in Sikar. His father is a CISF personnel.

''The family members have given a complaint against the municipal corporation officials and contractor and a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered," SP Sharma said.

A dharna was organised with the protesters demanding compensation and government jobs to one family member, he said. Later in the day, the engineer of the municipal council, who was the supervisor of the work, was suspended and the family members were also reassured that compensation as per the rule will be given by the government. After talks with the district administration officials, a post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

