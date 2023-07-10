Woman found hanging in Delhi hotel room

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:02 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old medical officer was found hanging inside a hotel room in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Monday.

Police received information that a woman was found hanging inside a room in Holiday Inn hotel around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

According to police, Ashna Beema Seethy, a resident of Jangpura, Pant Nagar, checked in at the hotel on Friday for a one-day stay. Later, on Saturday, she extended her stay for another day, they said.

On Sunday around 2.30 pm, when the hotel staff followed up with her for the payment of the extended stay, there was no response from the room. The staff entered the room using a master key and found her hanging from the water sprinkler in the room with the help of a white scarf, a senior police officer said.

The woman was working at a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary in Jangpura as a medical officer, police said.

Police said that she was in a relationship with a person but her parents were opposed to it. She was supposedly not happy with this situation, they said.

On Friday, she came to the hotel from her residence without informing her family members. The family members lodged a missing report at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station, the officer said.

After the woman's father and brother were informed about the incident, they reached the spot. No injury mark on the body was found, police said.

Their statements were recorded and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note was found, police said, adding that no foul play has been found in the enquiry conducted so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

