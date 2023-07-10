Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin met with Wagner leader days after abortive mutiny

The Kremlins spokesman says Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Prigozhin founded.Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:07 IST
Kremlin says Putin met with Wagner leader days after abortive mutiny
Representative Image Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Kremlin's spokesman says Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Prigozhin founded.

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with Russia's top military brass which on June 24 culminated in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia.

Prigozhin ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled to Belarus.

Peskov said that during the June 29 meeting, Putin offered an “assessment” of Wagner's actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and ''of the events of June 24.” The president also “listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them options for further employment and further use in combat,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023