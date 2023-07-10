Japanese PM Kishida eyes meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy at NATO Summit - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday on sidelines of the NATO summit, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government source.

Zelenskiy is expected to attend the U.S.-led security pact's leaders summit in Lithuania this week to press for Ukraine to be admitted into NATO soon after the war triggered by Russia's invasion comes to an end.

Kishida last met Zelenskiy at the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima in May, where the Ukrainian leader made a surprise trip on a French plane to the Japanese city known for suffering from the world's first atomic bombing.

