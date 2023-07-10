Left Menu

Maha: As Jayakwadi Dam water stock dips below 33 pc, supply for agriculture stopped

The discharge of water for agriculture from Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan in Maharashtras Aurangabad district has been stopped after the storage came down to 26.93 per cent of capacity, an official said on Monday.The remaining stock in the dam will be used for drinking water supply, he added.Jayakwadi Dam supplies 0.29 million cubic metres MCM of water per day for drinking and industrial purposes to Aurangabad, Jalna and nearby regions.The dams storage is now 26.93 per cent.

The discharge of water for agriculture from Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has been stopped after the storage came down to 26.93 per cent of capacity, an official said on Monday.

The remaining stock in the dam will be used for drinking water supply, he added.

Jayakwadi Dam supplies 0.29 million cubic metres (MCM) of water per day for drinking and industrial purposes to Aurangabad, Jalna and nearby regions.

''The dam's storage is now 26.93 per cent. As per rule, when this figure goes below 33 per cent, we stop water discharge for agriculture. We stopped it on June 30,'' the official said.

A decision on resuming water supply for agriculture will be taken after the stock is replenished, he added.

