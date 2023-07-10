Left Menu

Nearly 3.50 quintals of cannabis seized in Noida; Odisha man held

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:27 IST
One person was arrested and nearly 3.50 quintals of cannabis was seized which he and his associate had allegedly smuggled to NCR from Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 42 lakh in the black market, they said.

Two people were carrying cannabis in two different cars and they were held, but one of them managed to escape, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said the action was carried out Sunday night by officials of the Narcotics Cell and the local Phase 2 police station, which helped bust the inter-state gang of drug traffickers.

''One accused, who has been identified as Indrajeet Senapati (28) of Odisha, has been arrested. His associate Paritosh of West Bengal but currently living in Gejha village in Noida is at large. A total of three quintals and forty five kilograms of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 42 lakh in international market, was seized,'' Yadav told reporters.

He said two four-wheeler vehicles, which were used by them, to smuggle the cannabis have also been impounded.

''The gang was on police radar for the last two to four months because of its increased activities. On the basis of inputs and interceptions, we caught them (duo) today with a large consignment near the Jaypee underpass while they were transporting the cannabis,'' the officer said.

He said around 2.45 quintals of cannabis was recovered from the two cars.

During interrogation, the accused led the police to a godown here where another around one quintal contraband was kept stored, the officer added.

''Preliminary interrogation of the accused has highlighted that some more gangs could be linked to their drug cartel in Delhi-NCR. Further investigation on this part is underway,'' Yadav said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway and the accused is being presented in a local court, police said, adding search for the absconding suspect is going on.

