Russian lawmaker, in Beijing, says Moscow can count on China's 'friendly shoulder'
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:29 IST
Russia will continue to co-operate with Beijing and can count on China's "friendly shoulder", the speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said on Monday after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
"We can count on a firm and reliable friendly shoulder in China," Valentina Matvienko said.
