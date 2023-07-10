Body of missing IRB jawan found in West Sikkim
10-07-2023
The body of the missing India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was recovered in West Sikkim district, police said on Monday.
A police team recovered the body of the 29-year-old Passang Tshering Bhutia along with his two-wheeler from a nullah near a private girl's school, they said.
The deceased IRB jawan was a native of West Sikkim and had gone missing three days ago about which a complaint was registered by his family members, they said.
An investigation in this matter was on, police added.
