Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind holds meeting in Mumbra to oppose UCC

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held a meeting in Thane district to oppose the Uniform Civil Code, which it said would create differences among communities and curb their Constitutional rights to practice religion freely.

In the meeting held in a mosque in Mumbra on Sunday, a 'quick response' (QR) code was generated to allow people to voice their opposition to the UCC.

Among those who addressed the meeting was Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Haleemulah Qasmi, who said members of the community will go by the decision of the Muslim Personal Law Board on the matter.

UCC took centre-stage in the country's political scene after Prime Minister spoke about its need while addressing a gathering recently in Madhya Pradesh.

