Maha: Businessman injured in acid attack in Virar; hunt on for two accused

A businessman from Virar in Palghar district suffered severe burn injuries after two unidentified persons threw acid on him, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, the Virar police station official said.

''Mobin Shaikh, who deals in LED lights, received severe burn wounds on the neck and has been hospitalised. A case was registered under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on the identify and nab the accused,'' he said.

