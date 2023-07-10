Left Menu

Maha: Businessman injured in acid attack in Virar; hunt on for two accused

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-07-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:56 IST
Maha: Businessman injured in acid attack in Virar; hunt on for two accused
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Virar in Palghar district suffered severe burn injuries after two unidentified persons threw acid on him, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, the Virar police station official said.

''Mobin Shaikh, who deals in LED lights, received severe burn wounds on the neck and has been hospitalised. A case was registered under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on the identify and nab the accused,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023