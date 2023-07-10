Left Menu

Delhi LG V K Saxena calls on HM Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:56 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Amid largescale waterlogging and traffic issues due to heavy rain in the city, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, official sources said.

The LG's office confirmed the meeting but refused to provide further details.

Shah talked to Saxena on Sunday over the issue of waterlogging and the consequent traffic mess in the city, the sources said.

The torrential rain on Saturday and Sunday led to massive waterlogging on the roads of Delhi as well as in commercial and residential areas, leading to traffic snarls.

Delhi is scheduled to host several G20 events, including the summit meeting, in September when Monsoon will still be active in the city.

