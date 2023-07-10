Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Malaysia's top leadership, discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Malaysia's top leadership, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and held talks on a wide range of issues to further deepen bilateral defence and strategic ties.

Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to Malaysia on Sunday.

''Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahim in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations,'' he tweeted.

''Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur today. We reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation,'' he said.

Singh also held a ''fruitful meeting'' with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Singh felicitated a 99-year-old Indian National Army veteran, who fought alongside freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Burma border, at an event here.

''Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh felicitating Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Burma border at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is 99 years old,'' the defence ministry tweeted.

The defence ministry in New Delhi said on Saturday that Singh and Hasan will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements.

''India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security,'' the ministry said.

''Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of enhanced strategic partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015,'' it said.

Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously developed Tejas aircraft.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)