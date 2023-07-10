Left Menu

Still possible to get nod for Swedish NATO membership at summit - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:07 IST
Still possible to get nod for Swedish NATO membership at summit - Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

NATO's secretary general said on Monday it was still possible that Sweden could join the alliance a summit this week despite Turkey's ongoing reticence.

When asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linking Sweden's NATO membership to Turkey's EU membership, Jens Stoltenberg said that while he backed Ankara's membership of the European Union as far as he was concerned Sweden had already met the conditions required to join the 31-member alliance. "It is still possible to have a positive decision on Sweden in Vilnius," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023