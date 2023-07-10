Still possible to get nod for Swedish NATO membership at summit - Stoltenberg
NATO's secretary general said on Monday it was still possible that Sweden could join the alliance a summit this week despite Turkey's ongoing reticence.
When asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linking Sweden's NATO membership to Turkey's EU membership, Jens Stoltenberg said that while he backed Ankara's membership of the European Union as far as he was concerned Sweden had already met the conditions required to join the 31-member alliance. "It is still possible to have a positive decision on Sweden in Vilnius," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
