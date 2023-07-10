West Bengal panchayat poll violence: Muslims sacrificial lambs in BJP-TMC fight for power, says Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that innocent Muslims have become ''sacrificial lambs'' in the West Bengal panchayat poll violence.

''These are the poisonous fruits of opportunist 'secularism'. While BJP-TMC fight for the profits of political power, innocent Muslims are just sacrificial lambs,'' he tweeted, responding to reports that there were 15 Muslims among those killed on election day.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered repolling in nearly 700 booths in 19 districts in the state amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead.

No major untoward incident was reported till afternoon in the fresh polling held on Monday.

On Sunday, a person identified as Abu Salem Khan was found dead near a polling booth in West Gabtala in Kultali police station area. He had injuries on his head, officials said. He was known to be a TMC worker in the area, locals said.

Another TMC worker, identified as Azhar Lashkar, injured during violence in the district's Basanti area on Saturday night died at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, doctors who were treating him said.

In Malda district's Baishannagar, TMC worker Motiur Rahman was stabbed outside a polling booth. TMC alleged the incident happened when Congress workers were trying to tamper with the ballot box, and he tried to stop them. Congress denied the charge.

Rahman succumbed to the injuries on the way to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Till Saturday night, 12 deaths were reported in the violence that broke out in the state during the polling. Among them, eight were from the ruling TMC and one supporter each of the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress.

However, different political parties claimed that the number of deaths was higher, totalling 18. TMC claimed nine of its members died in the violence, while the Congress claimed three of its supporters were killed. The BJP claimed two of its supporters died, and the CPI(M) also said that two of its members died. The political affiliation of two deceased could not be known.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said it has sought detailed reports on the deaths from the district magistrates (DMs).

''We have asked the DMs to file reports on the deaths within 24 hours,'' an official told PTI.

