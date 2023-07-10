Left Menu

Canada pledges more troops for Latvia in wider NATO reinforcement

Canada leads a NATO "light" battalion in Latvia, currently 1,700 strong, intended to expand into a larger response force should Russia invade NATO territory. But NATO had already said the force - along with similar battalions in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland - would be strengthened to become combat-capable.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Image Credit: ANI
Canada pledged on Monday to deploy up to 1,200 more troops in Latvia as part of a NATO plan to reinforce its battalions deterring Russian aggression in the Baltic region to combat-ready brigade level.

"We are going to more than double our presence ... to serve and defend democracy and the rule of law," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Krisjanis Karins Trudeau at the Adazi military base in Latvia after an agreement was signed. Canada leads a NATO "light" battalion in Latvia, currently 1,700 strong, intended to expand into a larger response force should Russia invade NATO territory.

But NATO had already said the force - along with similar battalions in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland - would be strengthened to become combat-capable. "This additional personnel will reinforce and enhance our land, maritime and air capabilities and support special operations in central and eastern Europe," Trudeau said.

Trudeau was visiting Latvia ahead of a NATO summit in the nearby Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

