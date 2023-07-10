B R Ambedkar's statue damaged in UP's Bhadohi

Unidentified persons allegedly damaged a statue of B R Ambedkar at a higher composite primary school in the Aurai area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged and the matter is being investigated, they said.

Statues of many great men are installed on the premises of the school located in Bejwa. When the peon of the school arrived at the place in the morning to wash the statues, he found that the Ambedkar's statue was lying broken on the ground, Circle Officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

A new statue of Babasaheb has been installed at the place, he said.

