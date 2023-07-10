Maha: Latur teen found year after she was kidnapped; abductor who 'married' her arrested
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl was rescued by Latur police in Maharashtra more than a than a year after she was kidnapped, an official said on Monday.
The teen girl went missing from Nilanga tehsil here last year following which a kidnapping case was filed at Kasarshirshi police station by her kin, Inspector Riyaz Shaikh said.
A probe by police teams, including the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) and the Cyber Cell, found her living with a man in Latur city after ''marriage'', he said.
The man with whom she was living has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.
''The girl has been reunited with her parents. The man has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody after being produced in court on July 8,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kasarshirshi
- Riyaz Shaikh
- Indian
- Latur
- Nilanga
- Latur city
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
FPIs continue to bet on Indian equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in Jun so far
Govt kept same rules for Indian, foreign firms while procuring Covid vaccines: Mandaviya
Cairo to pay respects to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I.
Indian team crosses 150-medal mark on penultimate day of Special Olympics World Games
PM Modi's Egypt visit potential "game changer", to boost Indian investment in country: Report