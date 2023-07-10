Left Menu

Maha: Latur teen found year after she was kidnapped; abductor who 'married' her arrested

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:41 IST
Maha: Latur teen found year after she was kidnapped; abductor who 'married' her arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was rescued by Latur police in Maharashtra more than a than a year after she was kidnapped, an official said on Monday.

The teen girl went missing from Nilanga tehsil here last year following which a kidnapping case was filed at Kasarshirshi police station by her kin, Inspector Riyaz Shaikh said.

A probe by police teams, including the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) and the Cyber Cell, found her living with a man in Latur city after ''marriage'', he said.

The man with whom she was living has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

''The girl has been reunited with her parents. The man has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody after being produced in court on July 8,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023