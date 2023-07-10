Left Menu

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says country to respond decisively if U.S. military enters its economic zone again -KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:55 IST
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that the country will respond decisively if the United States military enters North Korea's economic zone again, according to state media KCNA.

Kim said in the statement on KCNA that a U.S. spy plane entered its economic zone on July 10.

North Korea accused the United States on Monday of violating its airspace by conducting surveillance flights.

