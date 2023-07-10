Left Menu

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:58 IST
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources
  • Country:
  • United States

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The people were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023