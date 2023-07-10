Scholz sees Turkish stance on Sweden in NATO as positive development

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees it as a positive development that Turkey can imagine Sweden joining the NATO defence alliance, he said on Monday.

The comment comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made Ankara's blessing for the move contingent on the European Union reviving long-stalled talks on Turkish accession.

"I hope that soon Sweden will be able to become a NATO member," Scholz said in Berlin during a visit by the Australian prime minister, ahead of a this week's NATO summit. "This is what I'm taking as the positive message from the Turkish president's comments."

