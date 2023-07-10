Germany's Scholz: Israel-style security guarantees for Ukraine one of several options

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the United States' suggestion of Israel-style security guarantees for Ukraine is one of several options being discussed and added that talks on the issue are far from being finished.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is en route to Lithuania, told CNN on Sunday that Washington was ready to provide security to Ukraine in the mould of what it provides to Israel: "the weaponry they need, the capacity to defend themselves".

