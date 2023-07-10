Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case

Police have arrested a man near the Myanmar-India border over his alleged involvement in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Monday. He was arrested near the Myanmar-India border, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Police have arrested a man near the Myanmar-India border over his alleged involvement in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Chand Bagh, they said. ''A tip-off was received that Khalid was hiding in Manipur. He was arrested near the Myanmar-India border,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in 2020, he along with his elder brother Mohammad Ayaz and other associates participated in the anti-CAA/NRC protest at Chand Bagh. A secret meeting was held at his house and it was unanimously decided to bring sticks and iron rods to block the roads, Yadav said. Accordingly, the rioters blocked the road leading to the Jafrabad Metro Station. During the riots, a huge mob had gathered at the Chand Bagh protest site and attempted to block the main Wazirabad road. However, when police tried to stop them, Khalid, his brother Ayaz and other rioters started pelting stones and attacked the police party, causing the death of Lal and injuries to many other police personnel. A case was registered at the Dayalpur police station in this regard. Khalid was evading arrest for the last three years. The northeast Delhi riots resulted in the death of more than 50 people and caused injuries to over 200 people. More than 750 cases were lodged at different police stations of Shahdara and north-east districts of Delhi in this regard.

