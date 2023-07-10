Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in cheque bounce case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel appeared before the civil court here on Monday in connection with a cheque bounce case.

She appeared at the court of senior division judge D N Shukla and has pleaded not guilty in the case. The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against Ameesha.

According to the petitioner, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor’s bank account for the production of a film titled 'Desi Magic'. Patel, however, did not proceed with the film and later sent a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore. But it had allegedly bounced. The complainant's advocate Smita Pathak said the actress had been asked to appear before the court on June 21. “But she did not, citing her pre-planned engagements.

“We have urged for mediation in the case,'' Pathak added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)