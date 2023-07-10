MP: Man booked for religious conversion bid in Jhabua
- Country:
- India
An offence has been registered against 50-year-old man for allegedly attempting to lure a man to convert in tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under provisions of the Freedom of Religion Act 2021 at Thandla police station, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said. The complainant in the case has alleged that when he went to the accused man's house on Sunday, the latter told him to convert to Christianity and promised to send his children to study at other places, he said. The police have not made any arrest in the case so far, the official said.
