Left Menu

Supreme Court grants protection to editor of online news channel in SC/ST case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:26 IST
Supreme Court grants protection to editor of online news channel in SC/ST case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to the editor of an online news channel in a case filed against him under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by an MLA belonging to Kerala's ruling Left Front.

The state police had intensified action against the online channel, days after the Kerala High Court dismissed Shajan Skaria’s anticipatory bail plea in the complaint lodged with Elamakkara police by CPI-M MLA P V Sreenijin, a dalit leader who represents Kunnathunad constituency in the state assembly.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notice to the Kerala government and others on the appeal filed by Skaria challenging the Kerala high court order.

''Pending further orders, there shall be a stay of arrest,'' the bench said.

The police took action against the news channel — ‘Marunadan Malayali’ — as part of an investigation to trace its editor, Skaria, after a case was filed against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the MLA.

After MLA Sreenijin lodged a police complaint that the channel deliberately defamed him by spreading fake news, Skaria moved the special court seeking protection from arrest.

The special court dismissed the plea, saying publication of the video containing derisive and derogatory comments is sufficient to attract the alleged offences, and hence the bar on anticipatory bail under Section 18 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would apply.

Skaria then moved the high court, which upheld the sessions court order, and made scathing observations against the channel’s style of functioning. While granting Skaria the relief, CJI Chandrachud remarked orally the editor's statements might be defamatory but no offence under the SC/ST act was apparently made out against him.

The court told Skaria's counsel that being a senior journalist he should exercise restraint while publishing stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023