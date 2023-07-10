Left Menu

Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, highlighting US-China rivalry in South Pacific

Leaders of the Solomon Islands and China promised Monday to expand relations that have fuelled unease in Washington and Australia about Beijings influence in the South Pacific.Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the countrys No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:27 IST
Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, highlighting US-China rivalry in South Pacific
Manasseh Sogavare Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Leaders of the Solomon Islands and China promised Monday to expand relations that have fuelled unease in Washington and Australia about Beijing's influence in the South Pacific.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the country's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang. Sogavare and Li presided over the signing of agreements on police, economic and technical cooperation.

“We are here to further boost relations,” Sogavare told Li following a ceremony at which a Chinese military band played the Solomon Islands national anthem.

The Solomon Islands, 2,000 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Australia, has been China's biggest success in a campaign to expand its presence in the South Pacific. Sogavare's government switched official recognition in 2019 to Beijing from Taiwan, the self-governed island democracy claimed by the mainland's ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

“Solomon Islands, sir, has a lot to learn from China's development experience,” Sogavare told Li. He welcomed an opportunity for dialogue to enhance “bilateral interaction and cooperation.” The two governments “have decided to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual respect and common development,” Li said. “The relationship between China and the Solomon Islands has developed rapidly, and we can now say that it is very fruitful.” The Solomon Islands signed a secretive security agreement with Beijing that might have allowed Chinese military forces in the South Pacific. However, Sogavare rejected suggestions his government might give Beijing a military foothold in the region.

The nearby island nation of Kiribati also switched official relations to Beijing in 2019.

Meeting later with Sogavare, Xi said Beijing wants to expand relations and trade through its Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure from the Pacific across Asia and Africa.

“China supports more Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in the region,” Xi said, according to state TV. “China understands that Pacific Island countries are facing severe challenges from climate change and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.” China's Foreign Ministry said last week that Sogavare's visit would “inject new momentum” into relations and “deepen mutual political trust.'' China's efforts to develop closer relations with other Pacific governments have largely failed.

The Biden administration has responded by announcing plans to reopen an American Embassy in the Solomon Islands.

Biden convened a summit of Pacific Island leaders in September to unveil a strategy that included cooperation in climate change, maritime security and preventing overfishing.

Biden promised $810 million in new aid for Pacific Island nations over the next decade, including $130 million to address the effects of climate change.

Agreements signed Monday by Solomon Islands and Chinese officials included an implementation plan for police cooperation through 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023