Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar stabbed in prison, stable -AP

Disgraced USA Gymnastics ex-doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was in stable condition on Monday after being stabbed by another inmate in prison, the Associated Press reported. Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence at a federal prison in Florida, was stabbed in the back and chest during an argument on Sunday, the AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:27 IST
Disgraced USA Gymnastics ex-doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was in stable condition on Monday after being stabbed by another inmate in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence at a federal prison in Florida, was stabbed in the back and chest during an argument on Sunday, the AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. He was in stable condition, the AP reported. The report did not provide more details. Representatives for the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Penitentiary Coleman in Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care. Those gymnasts include Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Moraney.

