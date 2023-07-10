Left Menu

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for raping, assaulting woman passenger in Aarey

An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman passenger in Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.The 20-year-old woman had boarded the autorickshaw of accused Indrajit Singh from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai to reach her destination in Goregaon, he said.The incident took place in May. The woman, who had a C-section some time ago, started experiencing abdominal pain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:28 IST
Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for raping, assaulting woman passenger in Aarey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman passenger in Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 20-year-old woman had boarded the autorickshaw of accused Indrajit Singh from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai to reach her destination in Goregaon, he said.

''The incident took place in May. The woman, who had a C-section some time ago, started experiencing abdominal pain. Doctors treating her noticed injuries and on being asked she told them and kin about the rape-assault ordeal,'' he said.

She filed a complaint on July 6 and a team zeroed in on Singh in Agra but failed to nab him there.

''When he came to Mumbai in connection with his autorickshaw permit, we arrested him. On the day of the incident, he took a detour and raped the woman and assaulted her in an isolated area in Aarey Colony. Singh has been remanded in police custody after being produced in court on Monday,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023