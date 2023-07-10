Left Menu

China c.bank extends policies for financial support of real estate market

The extended policies encourage financial institutions and property firms to negotiate independently, and actively support property developers through the rollover of existing loans and the adjustment of repayment arrangements, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement. An additional one-year extension to these kind of existing loans due to be repaid before the end of 2024 is allowed, the PBOC added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:35 IST
China c.bank extends policies for financial support of real estate market

China's central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector, with current supports for the sector failing to gain traction and markets expecting more stimulus to be rolled out soon.

Last November, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued a notice outlining 16 measures to support the cash-strapped sector, including loan repayment extensions, in a push to ease a liquidity crunch that has plagued it since mid-2020. The extended policies encourage financial institutions and property firms to negotiate independently, and actively support property developers through the rollover of existing loans and the adjustment of repayment arrangements, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

An additional one-year extension to these kind of existing loans due to be repaid before the end of 2024 is allowed, the PBOC added. Separately, loans issued to support the delivery of unfinished projects before the end of 2024 will not be downgraded in risk classification during the loan term, the central bank said.

For newly issued ancillary financing that becomes non-performing, the relevant institutions and personnel are exempted from liability as long as they have exercised due diligence, it added. Measures and policies without clear deadlines remain in effect. China's debt-ridden developers are struggling to raise funds and sell homes, prompting a mortgage-repayment boycott among homebuyers which dented confidence in the sector.

The market is expecting more concrete stimulus measures to be announced this month when a meeting of the country's powerful politburo is held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023