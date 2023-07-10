Odisha court sentences man to 5 years jail for raping minor
- Country:
- India
A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 5 years of imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl. Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Tarashankar Sahu (30), said special public prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.
The court directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.
On March 1, 2022, the minor was alone at her house in Chitrada village under Morada police station when the accused of same village raped her.
The judgment was based on the statements of the victim, 11 witnesses and a medical report, Pattnaik said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vedanta donates Rs 155 cr to political parties in FY23
Drugs worth Rs 18 cr seized in Assam, two held
Mizoram: Police seize large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 17 crore, one held
Fighting surges in Sudan's capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
Foreign national arrested for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 11 crore at Delhi airport: Customs