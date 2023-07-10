Norway extends presence of its forces in Lithuania
Norway will extend the presence of its NATO forces in Lithuania until 2024, its government said on Monday.
Norway has been a part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in Lithuania since 2014, the government said in a statement, adding that its contribution consists of about 150 people.
Canada pledged on Monday to deploy up to 1,200 more troops in Latvia as part of a NATO plan to reinforce its battalions deterring Russian aggression in the Baltic region to combat-ready brigade level.
