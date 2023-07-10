Left Menu

Karnataka govt starts cash disbursal in lieu of 5 kg rice under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme

According to the state government, Karnataka has 1.28 crore ration cards of Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households.As much as 99 per cent of these cards are seeded with an Aadhaar number, it said, adding that 82 per cent 1.06 crore of these cards are linked with active bank accounts, and the cash transfer will start for these beneficiaries.The remaining ration card holders will be intimated to open new accounts, it added.As many as 1.27 crore ration cards have one member designated as head of households HoH.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:49 IST
Karnataka govt starts cash disbursal in lieu of 5 kg rice under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kilograms of rice to beneficiaries under the government's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. With the launch of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme, the Congress government in the state is fulfilling one more of its five poll 'guarantees' (promises) announced in the run-up to the elections held in May.

Facing difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice required to implement the poll guarantee, the state government decided to pay cash to beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 34 per kg, for the additional 5 kg of rice under the free rice scheme, which is applicable to every member of a BPL household and 'Antyodaya' households. According to the state government, Karnataka has 1.28 crore ration cards of 'Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households'.

As much as 99 per cent of these cards are seeded with an Aadhaar number, it said, adding that 82 per cent (1.06 crore) of these cards are linked with active bank accounts, and the cash transfer will start for these beneficiaries.

The remaining ration card holders will be intimated to open new accounts, it added.

As many as 1.27 crore ration cards have one member designated as head of households (HoH). Cash will be transferred to the bank accounts of these HoHs. It said 94 per cent of HoH are women and 5 per cent are men.

The government has already implemented the first poll guarantee, 'Shakti' by providing free services for women in public transport buses last month. While the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme to provide 200 units of free electricity to households has already come into effect from the beginning of this month, the electricity bill for the same for power consumption this month will come in the beginning of August.

The remaining two guarantees that the government is taking steps to implement soon are -- Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); and Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023