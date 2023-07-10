Left Menu

Create SOP to update Potency Test to use blood sample, not semen; eliminate Two-Finger Test: Madras HC on POCSO cases

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities to come up with a standard operating procedure for conducting a Potency Test by merely using blood sample of an accused, saying science has advanced and there is no need for collecting semen sample.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:55 IST
Create SOP to update Potency Test to use blood sample, not semen; eliminate Two-Finger Test: Madras HC on POCSO cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities to come up with a standard operating procedure for conducting a Potency Test by merely using blood sample of an accused, saying science has advanced and there is no need for collecting semen sample. It also stressed on the need to ensure that the Two-Finger Test is discontinued.

A division bench comprising Justices N Anand Venkatesh and Sunder Mohan, which was specially constituted to monitor the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, gave the directive in a recently passed order dated July 7, 2023.

The bench was also hearing a habeas corpus petition involving a minor girl and boy.

The bench said, ''We want to ensure that the Two-Finger Test and the archaic Potency Test are discontinued. There shall be a direction to the Director General of Police to instruct the Inspector General of Police of various zones to collect data by going through medical reports prepared in all cases starting from January 1, 2023, involving sexual offence and see if any report given makes reference to the Two-Finger Test.

''If any such report is identified, it shall be collected and shall be brought to the notice of this court. On receipt of the same, we will pass further orders. Likewise, the Potency Test that is done in cases involving sexual offence, carries a mechanism of collecting sperm from the offender and this is a method of the past. Science has improved metes and bounds and it is possible to conduct this test by just collecting the blood sample.

''Such advanced techniques are being followed across the world and we should also fall in line. Hence there will be a direction to the respondents (authorities) to come up with a standard operating procedure for conducting Potency Test by merely collecting the blood sample. On receipt of the report, we will pass further orders''.

The bench posted further hearing of the case to August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023