Turkey's EU application a matter between EU, Turkey -White House
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:03 IST
The United States has always supported Turkey's European Union membership aspirations and continues to do so, the White House said on Monday, adding that those discussions are a matter between Turkey and the bloc's 27 members.
"Our focus is on Sweden, which is ready to join the NATO Alliance," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.
