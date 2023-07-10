Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:09 IST
Maha: Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman at clinic in Thane district
A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the doctor's clinic in Badlapur west area on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The victim had stepped out of her house to buy some essentials at a shop near the doctor's clinic, when he allegedly lured her into the premises and raped her, assistant commissioner of police (Ambernath zone) Suresh Varade said.

When the woman did not return home, her family members went looking for her in the locality and found her footwear outside the doctor's clinic, he said. The family members entered the clinic and caught the doctor in the act and alerted the police, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's sister, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered, he added.

