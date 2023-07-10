Left Menu

Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 750 crore

Updated: 10-07-2023 19:13 IST
Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 750 crore
Online sports platform Nazara Technologies on Monday said its board has approved raising of Rs 750 crore through equity shares.

The board, in a meeting held on Monday, also authorised the increase in share capital from Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

''The board considered and approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having a face value of Rs 4 each of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore,'' the filing stated.

The company will seek approval of shareholders for the increase in authorised share capital, issuance of securities and ancillary actions through a postal ballot, it added.

