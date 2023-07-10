Putting in best efforts to safeguard rights and security of all communities: Manipur govt tells SC

The Manipur government told the Supreme Court on Monday it is making best efforts to safeguard the rights and security of all citizens irrespective of caste, creed, religion, tribe and community in the violence-hit state.

The updated status report filed by the chief secretary of the state was taken on record by the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, which asked lawyers representing different ethnic groups to give some positive suggestions to bring normalcy and peace in the state.

The report urged the top court that the matter may be taken up by the petitioners and other parties with utmost sensitivity as any misinformation or rumour or even suspicion may aggravate the situation in Manipur, where things are slowly returning to normal with the concerted efforts of the central and the state governments.

''It is stated that even if one-sided arguments are being portrayed in the court - with the advent of live reporting, there is a possibility of the same affecting the public order in the state of Manipur,'' the state government said.

It said one of the petitioners--NGO 'Manipur Tribal Forum'-- should refrain from naming the tribes and the religion they followed during the hearings as it may have an adverse impact on the ground, whether intended or not.

The report said, ''It is respectfully submitted that the State Government is putting best effort in safeguarding rights and security of all irrespective of caste, creed, religion and tribe/ community. The State Government is also committed to take into account the claims and counter claims of all stakeholders and communities in a holistic manner to bring normalcy in the state at the earliest.'' It highlighted the steps taken with regard to security and said force deployment is being planned, implemented and reviewed on a daily basis by the security advisor to the Manipur government.

''In this regard, the State Police is spearheading the efforts to bring normalcy to the State under the leadership of the newly appointed Director General of Police. Furthermore, standard operating procedures (SOP) have been put in place to deal with general area domination as well as to address any emergent situations,'' it said and gave details of deployment of security personnel.

The report added the conditional relaxation in internet suspension (internet was suspended statewide on May 3, 2023) by allowing Internet Leased Lines (ILL) on a case-to-case basis after obtaining proper undertaking from the applicants, so as to facilitate proper functioning of offices and institutions, has been undertaken.

The state government said illegal bunkers constructed by miscreants, which were a cause of concern in both the hills and the valley, are being dismantled by the security forces.

''It is stated that security cover for undertaking agriculture and for escorting essential items from Jiribam to Imphal have been deployed. In general, curfew relaxation hours are being enhanced across the state keeping in view the local conditions,'' it said.

Citing a police report, the chief secretary said around 5995 FIRs have been registered as of July 4, 2023 and are being investigated. Six important FIRs have already been transferred to the CBI for independent investigation.

The state government said the Centre has constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by Ajai Lamba, a former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court, to go into the incidents of violence and causes of conflict.

The status report said a compensation package was announced under which an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh, shared equally by the state and the Centre, for those killed in the ethnic violence was being made. An amount of Rs 2 lakh was being given to those grievously injured and Rs 25,000 to people who received non-grievous injuries.

It said district administrations, volunteers and civil society organisations were coordinating rehabilitation efforts and providing humanitarian assistance.

The chief secretary said school-going students staying in relief camps have been identified, and efforts are underway to link them to the nearest school possible.

''In this regard, schools for Classes 1 to 8 have been opened with effect from July 5, 2023. Furthermore, except 96 schools where relief measures are still operational, all schools have been asked to open, subject to assessment of local situation. It is stated that competitive exams like UPSC, NEET (UG), CUET (UG), CUET (PG) and semester examinations of Manipur University have been conducted with due flexibility ensuring participation of inhabitants of all districts,'' the status report said.

Regarding essential supplies, including fuel, it said the availability was reviewed on a daily basis.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Kukis and Nagas constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

