Lavrov says U.N. efforts on grain deal have not yielded results

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that efforts by the United Nations to ensure the implementation of the "Russian part" of the Black Sea grain export deal had not yet yielded results.

"These incredible efforts have not produced any result at all," Lavrov told a press conference after meeting foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Moscow has repeatedly said it sees no grounds to extend the grain deal - which enables Ukraine to export cereals from its Black Sea ports - beyond July 17. It argues that commitments made to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports have not been fulfilled.

