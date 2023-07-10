Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Netaji's bust in Malaysia

Netaji and the INA have an important legacy in Malaysia. He is 99 years old, the official account of the Defence Minister tweeted.Despite his age-related limitations, Sundaram still enthusiastically participates in events hosted by the High Commission, it said.He will celebrate his 100th birthday next year.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:16 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Netaji's bust in Malaysia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose here in the presence of Indian National Army veterans and described the freedom fighter as an ''icon of bravery, leadership and patriotism''.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Malaysia where he held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, focusing on expanding overall defence and strategic partnership in line with trust and shared values of democracy and the rule of law.

''Honoured to unveil the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the presence of distinguished INA (Indian National Army) veterans in Kuala Lumpur today. Netaji and the INA have an important legacy in Malaysia. An icon of bravery, leadership, and patriotism, Netaji continues to inspire generations in India and Malaysia,'' Singh tweeted along with pictures.

Singh also felicitated 99-year-old Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Bose at the Burma border.

''Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh felicitating Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Burma border at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is 99 years old,'' the official account of the Defence Minister tweeted.

Despite his age-related limitations, Sundaram still enthusiastically participates in events hosted by the High Commission, it said.

He will celebrate his 100th birthday next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023