Left Menu

Israeli troops kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank violence persists

A Israeli military raid killed two militants, while a third Palestinian was killed during a demonstration later in the day in the central West Bank.Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:21 IST
Israeli troops kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank violence persists
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops shot and killed an alleged Palestinian gunman during new unrest in the West Bank Monday, as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.

The Israeli military said troops stopped a motorist in Deir Nidham, a town west of Ramallah, to question him. It said the man got out of his car, threw a grenade and fired shots toward soldiers, who then opened fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been killed, but gave no further details.

The death comes during a major spike in violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Last week, Israel concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was designed as a crackdown against militants.

But the operation in the Jenin refugee camp was followed by more bloodshed, including a shooting by a Palestinian assailant that killed an Israeli soldier. A Israeli military raid killed two militants, while a third Palestinian was killed during a demonstration later in the day in the central West Bank.

Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks. The violence has intensified this year, driving up the death toll on both sides. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, while at least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis. Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed. Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, areas the Palestinians want for their hoped-for independent state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023