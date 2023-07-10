Left Menu

SJVN CMD reviews hydro projects in Himachal, Uttarakhand amid deluge

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma on Monday reviewed the company's hydro projects in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have been battered by heavy rainfall, causing widespread damage.

''The chairman and managing director (CMD) held meetings through video conference to review the preparations at 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station & 412 Rampur Hydro Power Station for ensuring the safety of men and material,'' SJVN said in a statement.

Sharma also reviewed the status of under-construction 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydroelectric Project (HEP), 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP, 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP in Himachal Pradesh, and 60 MW Naitwar Mori HEP in Uttarakhand, it said. The water level of rivers on which these projects are located has increased manifold, the company said.

''Our priority is to ensure the safety of the people. I have directed the head of projects to constitute high-level committees to closely monitor the situation in the areas around the projects. The officials concerned are to take immediate proactive action in case any emergency arises due to inclement rainfall,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

