MP: Five persons held with pangolin in Seoni
Five persons were arrested for alleged possession of a pangolin, a scaly ant-eater protected under the Wildlife Act, in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, a official said on Monday.They were held from Chhapara-Bhimgarh road in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Sub Divisional Officer of Forest Manindar Singh.Three motorcycles were seized from them.
They were held from Chhapara-Bhimgarh road in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Sub Divisional Officer of Forest Manindar Singh.
''Three motorcycles were seized from them. The pangolin was released into the forest after it was checked by veterinarians. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody,'' he said.
Pangolins are included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which completely prohibits their hunting, trade or any other form of utilisation.
Pangolins are hunted for consumption as a protein source and also for use in traditional medicine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
