Muzaffarnagar riots: 2 former MLAs surrender in hate speech case

Two former MLAs Noor Saleem Rana and Maulana Jameel who were accused in a hate speech case surrendered in the Special MPMLA court here on Monday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:04 IST
Two former MLAs Noor Saleem Rana and Maulana Jameel who were accused in a hate speech case surrendered in the Special MP/MLA court here on Monday. After Rana and Jameel sought withdrawal of non-bailable warrants against them, Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal recalled the warrants with the condition that they will appear in the court on July 20 -- the date fixed by the court for framing charges against the ten accused in the case.

Earlier, the court had issued non-bailable warrants against Rana and Jameel, BSP MLAs at the time of incident, for not appearing in court in the case. According to assistant prosecution officer Arvind Kumar, apart from the two former MLAs, former Uttar Pradesh minister Saeeduzama, former MP Kadir Rana, ex nagar palika member Asad Zama, Salman Saeed, Naushad Qureshi, Ahsan Quresh, Musharaf and advocate Sultan Mashir are facing trial for alleged hate speeches made in Khalapar locality in the city here on August 30, 2013.

In the communal clashes that took place in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of 2013, nearly 60 people were killed and 40,000 displaced.

