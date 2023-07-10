Left Menu

Senior US official Uzra Zeya meets Foreign Secretary Kwatra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:13 IST
Senior US official Uzra Zeya on Monday met Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and discussed issues of bilateral importance, regional stability and civilian security.

Zeya, the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, also met Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry.

''A pleasure to meet again with Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra. Grateful for the vital #USIndia partnership and shared efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security,'' she said on Twitter.

Zeya said she also had a fruitful conversation with Verma.

''Thanks for your continued partnership addressing global and regional challenges. US-India cooperation is essential to our most vital priorities & a more peaceful and prosperous world,'' she said.

On Sunday, the US Under Secretary met the Dalai Lama here, a meeting that drew a sharp reaction from China.

In a statement here, the Chinese embassy said, ''Xizang (Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China and no external forces have the right to interfere. China firmly opposes any form of contact between foreign officials and the 'Tibetan independence' forces.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

