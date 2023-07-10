Left Menu

Man arrested in rape case in J-K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:20 IST
Man arrested in rape case in J-K’s Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kahmir’s Samba district on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Kumar alias “Sunny”, a resident of Digyana area of Jammu, was recently booked for raping and blackmailing a woman, a police spokesperson said.

A case was registered against Kumar about a fortnight ago and he was arrested by a police party from Bari Brahmana area, the spokesperson said.

In another case, Rahul Kumar, from Chak Bagalan village of Ramgarh tehsil, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a girl student, the spokesperson said, adding the case in this regard is registered at Vijaypur police station.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said police are taking appropriate action under the law to control crime against women.

“Police are committed to eradicating crime against women in Samba. Perpetrators of crime against women facing serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence and assault are being arrested under the law,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, police nabbed an absconder who was wanted in a criminal case registered in 2008 at Mendhar police station.

Abdul Ghani, a resident of Gohlad village, was on the run and police finally arrested him from Medhar, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023