Left Menu

Money laundering: ED files draft charges against NCP leader Malik; next hearing on July 24

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:20 IST
Money laundering: ED files draft charges against NCP leader Malik; next hearing on July 24
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted draft charges in a court here against former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves filed the draft charges before special judge R N Rokade.

Besides Malik, who is in jail, draft charges were filed against three other accused in the case and the matter was adjourned for hearing on July 24.

Draft charges are a step towards commencing trial in a criminal case. The court concerned has to hear both sides and decide which of the sections invoked by the investigating agency the accused can be charged with based on prima facie evidence.

The court will then read out to the accused the charges he will face during the trial, and once he pleads not guilty, the trial can commence.

Malik has sought bail from the Bombay High Court and his plea has been reserved for order.

The 64-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was arrested in February last year, is currently in judicial custody and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The special court had earlier denied bail to Malik, saying he "is in continuous possession of tainted property" through a firm owned by his family.

The ED has alleged Dawood's sister late Hasina Parkar was one of the prominent members of the gang, and was involved in unauthorised acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds.

As per the central agency, the probe has revealed that Malik, in connivance with Parkar and alleged Dawood gang members Salim Patel and Sardar Khan, hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp a prime property -- Goawala Compound in suburban Kurla -- belonging to one Munira Plumber.

Under a planned conspiracy, the power of attorney (PoA) of the property was executed by misguiding Plumber and a supplementary PoA was forged, the anti-money laundering agency claimed.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR (first information report) registered by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) against Dawood, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023