Delhi Police arrest 5 for stealing cash from ATM machine

Five people were arrested for allegedly stealing cash after breaking open an ATM machine in the national capital's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Farman (27), a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Dara (58), a resident of Karawal Nagar, and Wasim (32), a resident of Nand Nagri, and Imran (25) and Arman (20) -- both residents of Usmanpur, they said.

On July 2, a branch manager of a public bank at Shahjada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla informed police that Rs 19.94 lakh was was stolen by some unknown persons by cutting open the bank's ATM, police said.

Police first identified Farman and arrested him for the theft. He confessed his involvement in the theft and also disclosed the names of his associates Quasim, Rizwan and Wasim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Farman also disclosed having stolen cash from another ATM in the Ranjeet Nagar area on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, police said. On verification, a case was found registered in Ranjeet Nagar Police Station about the theft, they said. Later, his associates Wasim, Imran, Mohammad Dara and Arman were also arrested, they added.

Police said efforts are being made to arrest Quasim, Rizwan, Azad and Taj Mohammad. Azad was on parole and after stealing from the ATM, he went to jail the very next day, the DCP said.

Police also found that the accused had used a car stolen from Vijay Vihar area on June 29 for the ATM machine theft in Shahjada Bagh, police said.

Arman and Imran, two others arrested by police, disclosed that they target cars with push-button ignition. They take pictures of the hologram pasted in the rear windscreen of the vehicle, which contains unique code of the installed security system, Kalsi said.

They send this photo to their handler, who unlocks the security system of the car, changes the unique security code and gives access of the vehicle to the accused persons, the DSP said.

They jam the GPS system installed in the car due to which, no alert message is sent to the owner, he said.

Meanwhile, Kausar and Farhana -- mother and sister respectively of accused Rizwan who is still at large -- have been bound down as they alleged to be the receivers, police said.

Seventeen number plates of vehicles, fifteen screw drivers, one tool box, ten pliers, one wire cutter, one hammer and other tools used to break open the ATM, Rs 14.9 lakh and a car used in the crime were recovered from them, police added.

