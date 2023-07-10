'Yuva Brigade' member stabbed to death following 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru district

A 'Yuva Brigade' member was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in the district following a clash between two groups of youths during 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipura.

According to police sources, there was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue on Saturday. Following this incident, Nayak was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle on Sunday night.

Ruling out any religious angle to the incident, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said a case has been registered, two accused have been secured and further procedure will follow.

Stating that the fight broke out between two groups, who are all from the same locality, over the issue of parking and also about installing of a flex or banner during the procession, SP Latkar said, ''There are a total of six accused. Ee have formed teams to nab the rest.'' Hindutva activist Chakravarti Sulibele, who is the chief of the 'Yuva Brigade', which calls itself an organisation that intends to do ''something good for the country'', alleged that Nayak was brutally murdered by supporters of the Congress.

''Siddaramayya (Siddaramaiah) 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress...Karnataka burning... Another WB soon to be witnessed... #YuvaBrigade,'' he tweeted.

